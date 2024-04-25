|
25.04.2024 10:56:52
DAX Dips Ahead Of Big Earnings
(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Thursday as a disappointing earnings report from Facebook parent Meta Platforms gave way to caution ahead of earnings results from some of biggest and most important growth and tech companies in the U.S.
Meanwhile, German consumer confidence is set to rise again in May, survey conducted by the market research group GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) showed earlier today.
The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -24.2 in May from revised -27.3 in April. The reading was expected to rise moderately to -25.9.
The score hit a two-year high, but it remained at an extremely low level, GfK said. Separately, survey data from the ifo institute showed that sentiment among Germany's exporters weakened in April after a strong rebound in the previous month amid sluggish demand,
The ifo Export Expectations fell to -2.0 points in April from -1.2 points in March. The benchmark DAX was down 94 points, or half a percent, at 17,994 after losing 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Deutsche Bank shares fell about 1 percent despite the lender posting better-than-expected profit growth in the first quarter amid an ongoing recovery in its investment banking unit.
Online takeaway food company Delivery Hero surged 6.7 percent after reporting strong Q1 results and raising its FY24 revenue outlook.
Food delivery company HelloFresh gained 1 percent after confirming its FY24 outlook.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.