DAX Dips As Markets Eye BOE Stance

(RTTNews) - The German DAX index is trading lower on Thursday as the post-Fed rally withered ahead of the monetary policy pronouncements by the Bank of England. The DAX had gained a little less than 4 percent on Wednesday as markets cheered the Fed sticking to the widely expected quarter percent rate hike.

The forty-scrip index is currently trading at 14,309.19. The day's trading has been within the range of 14254.81 and 14535.10.

Online food delivery business Delivery Hero has rallied more than 7 percent. Real estate company Vonovia and Airbus, both have gained more than 1 percent.

Auto parts maker Continental dropped more than 4 percent. Chemical company BASF and Deutsche Bank both lost more than 3 percent.

BASF is also the most active scrip with a turnover of 0.6 million euros.

The EURUSD pair hovered around 1.1035, around 0.03 percent higher than the closing level at Wednesday, as the Dollar Index edged down to 98.35 from 98.62 on Wednesday.

The ten-year bond yield has decreased by 11 percent to 0.3500 versus 0.3970 percent on Thursday.