DAX Dips As Peace Talks Fail To Make Progress

(RTTNews) - German stocks dipped on Friday as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough and oil climbed to hover near $106 a barre, raising inflation concerns.

The benchmark DAX dipped 65 points, or half a percent, to 14,323 after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.

Deutsche Wohnen fell 1.3 percent. The property company majority owned by Vonovia SE reported a fall in annual earnings, mainly because of lower earnings from disposals and one-off, transaction-related expenses. Shares of the latter were little changed.

Fuchs Petrolub gained nearly 1 percent. The manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products reported that its fiscal 2021 earnings after tax grew 15 percent to 254 million euros from last year's 221 million euros.