|
19.10.2023 10:52:14
DAX Dips As Yields Surge Ahead Of Powell's Speech
(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Thursday as investors fretted about rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the outlook for interest rates.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped to multi-year highs ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.
The benchmark DAX was down 48 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,046 after closing 1 percent lower the previous day.
Infineon Technologies AG fell 2.2 percent. The semiconductor company has appointed Elke Reichart as its new Chief Digital Transformation Officer, effective November 1.
Merck KGaA jumped nearly 5 percent. The science and technology major said it expects to return to growth during fiscal 2024, and continued growth also beyond 2025.
Biopharmaceutical firm Sartorius surged 5.5 percent after unveiling financial results for the first nine months of the year.
Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla were down 4.8 percent after CEO Elon Musk sounded a pessimistic note about the economy on an earnings call.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.