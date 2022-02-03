03.02.2022 10:04:43

DAX Dips In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened lower on Thursday as technology stocks fell after Facebook's weak earnings and forecast miss.

Tightening jitters and inflationary pressures also weighed, a day after data showed Euro zone inflation rose to a record high last month.

The Bank of England is expected to raise rates by as much as 50-basis-points in its second consecutive increase in rates later today.

The European Central bank isn't expected to announce any changes at today's meeting, but investors will carefully listen to Lagarde's press conference for any signs of hawkishness.

The benchmark DAX slid 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,578 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Semiconductor company Infineon Technologies fell more than 2 percent despite reporting higher Q1 profit and lifting its FY revenue outlook.

Rational AG dropped 1.6 percent. The company said it expects the volatile situation in materials procurement to persist in 2022.

