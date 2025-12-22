22.12.2025 12:24:52

DAX Down Marginally Amid Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks turned in a mixed performance amid thin volumes Monday morning with investors largely refraining from making big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas holidays.

Easing concerns about AI spending and tech valuation, and optimism about Fed interest rate cuts next year aided sentiment, while geopolitical concerns and tensions in Venezuela and negotiations in Ukraine rendered the mood a bit cautious.

The benchmark DAX was down 13.13 points or 0.05% at 24,282.82 about a quarter past noon.

Infineon Technologies gained 1.7%. Adidas climbed 0.75%. Siemens, Munich RE and Hannover Rueck posted modest gains.

Beiersdorf fell 1.6%. Symrise, Brenntag and E.ON lost 1.2 to 1.3%, while Porsche Automobil Holding, Vonovia, RWE and Henkel drifted lower by 0.7 to 0.9%.

