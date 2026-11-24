(RTTNews) - A day after moving up sharply amid renewed optimism about AI trade following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, German stocks turned weak on Tuesday with investors making cautious moves, looking for fresh directional clues.

Weak oil prices amid increased Middle Eastern supplies and signs of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict helped limit market's downside. Brent crude front-month futures fell to $88.10 a barrel before recovering to $89.19, down $0.18 from previous close.

Automobile stocks eased after new data showed Chinese brands increased their combined market share in October.

The benchmark DAX was down 248.41 points or 0.98% at 25,115.29 a few minutes before noon.

Infineon Technologies dropped 2.7%, giving back some of the ground it made in the previous session. Siemens Energy lost 2%.

BASF drifted lower by 2.1%. Commerzbank, Bayer, Adidas, BMW, Deutsche Post, Siemens, Deutsche Bank, SAP, Daimler Truck Holding, Brenntag and Hochtief lost 1%-1.7%. Volkswagen eased by about 0.7%.

Rheinmetall moved up nearly 2%. MTU Aero Engines climbed 1.4%, while RWE, Henkel, Deutsche Boerse, Fresenius Medical Care and Hannover RE gained 0.9%-1.1%. Fresenius, Scout24 and Deutsche Telekom posted moderate losses.

Data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed Europe's car market maintained its positive momentum during January to October period.

Car registrations in Europe increased 5.4% in the first ten months of the year, the data showed. Battery-electric and plug-in-hybrid cars accounted for 23.4% and 10.2% of total registrations. Hybrid electric cars remained the preferred choice among EU consumers.

On the other hand, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars declined to 27.7% from 36.5% a year earlier.

Three of the four largest EU markets recorded strong double-digit growth for the battery-electric car registrations. France posted 79.4% growth, followed by Germany and Denmark with 60.7% and 41% increases.

Plug-in-hybrid registrations also expanded, rising to 961,959 units in the January to October period.

In October, new car registrations grew 2.6% on a yearly basis but weaker than the 9.3% increase seen in September.