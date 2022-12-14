|
14.12.2022 12:19:35
DAX Drops As Markets Brace For The Fed's Review
(RTTNews) - The German stock market benchmark DAX dropped more than half a percent amidst fears over the outcome of the Fed's interest rate review later in the day. Markets largely expect a 50-basis points rate hike but are also nervous about further hints on the peaking of rates. The review by the ECB due on Thursday also added to the mood of caution.
Meanwhile, data showed Industrial production in the Euro Area slumping 2 percent in October versus a downwardly revised 0.8 percent growth in September and consensus estimates of a 1.5 percent fall.
The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 14,386.25, down 0.77 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 14,383.61 and 14,462.45.
Only 3 scrips of the 40-scrip index are trading in an overnight positive territory. Merck is the top gainer with a 2 percent uptick.
Zalando dropped 2.5 percent whereas Airbus shed 1.7 percent. Around 13 scrips in the index have declined more than 1 percent.
The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0664, gaining 0.32 percent overnight whilst the US Dollar Index dropped 0.25 percent to 103.72.
Pricing in the expectations of a rise in interest rates post the central bank decisions, the ten-year bond yield has increased 3.78 percent to 1.9760%, versus 1.9040% at the previous close.
The pan-European STOXX 600 is currently trading at 439.92, down 0.61 percent on an overnight basis.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.