14.02.2023 09:55:34

DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday amid expectations that key U.S. inflation data for January due later in the day will show downward pressure on prices year-on-year.

The dollar dipped and U.S. Treasury bond yields declined further after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations showed on Monday that the U.S. consumers' one-year inflation expectation stayed unchanged at 5 percent in January.

The benchmark DAX was up 26 points, or 0.2 percent at 15,423 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.

Travel giant TUI was little changed after narrowing its Q1 loss on higher revenues.

Conglomerate ThyssenKrupp plunged 5.7 percent after its operating profit fell by a third in the first quarter.

SGL Carbon fell about 1 percent on news that Susanne Klatten would step down as chairwoman of the supervisory board for personal reasons.

