DAX Edges Higher As Services Sector Continues Rebound

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Tuesday after a survey showed the country's services sector grew at the fastest pace in six months in Marc due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The benchmark DAX edged up 41 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14,559 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

Sixt SE shares surged 7.2 percent. The provider of mobility services said it expects consolidated earnings before taxes for the first quarter of 2022 to be between 80 million euros and 95 million euros compared to negative 14 million euros in the previous year.

Kion Group AG rallied 2.3 percent. The warehouse-equipment supplier has decided to withdraw the outlook for the fiscal year 2022, due to the ongoing and substantial uncertainties in the procurement markets.