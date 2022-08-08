Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 11:03:57

DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday, with technology companies and automakers leading advances.

After the July surge in U.S. non-farm payroll employment raised the odds of a third 75 basis-point rate hike in September, investors now looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data this week for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 52 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,626 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Technology stocks were rising, with Infineon rallying nearly 1 percent.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were up around half a percent each.

Engineering-services company Bertrandt added 1.7 percent after reporting higher net profit and revenue in the first nine months of fiscal year.

Telecommunications provider Q.beyond fell about 1 percent after reporting a loss in the second quarter.

Siemens Energy, the supplier of equipment to the power industry, lost 2.4 percent after widening its quarterly loss.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtiger Optimismus vor Inflationsdaten: ATX mit Verlusten - DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die Börsen Asiens können sich auch am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen