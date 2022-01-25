DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade After Monday's Rout

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose slightly in cautious trade on Tuesday after a steep sell-off in the previous session on fears of aggressive Fed tightening and growing concern about Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's border.

The benchmark DAX inched up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,030 after plunging 3.8 percent in the previous session.

Evotec was down about half a percent. The drug discovery and development company said it has entered into a target and drug discovery partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in ophthalmology.

Salzgitter AG rose over 1 percent. The steel producer and Ørsted said they will work together as strategic partners in the future.

In addition to the supply of offshore wind power, the use of sustainably produced hydrogen, the companies plan to include the production of low-CO 2 steel and its use in the components for Ørsted's offshore wind farms.