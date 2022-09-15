Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 11:00:53

DAX Edges Higher Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Thursday as official data showed the country's wholesale price inflation eased for the fourth month in a row in August but remained at an elevated level.

Wholesale prices logged a double-digit annual growth of 18.9 percent after rising 19.5 percent in July, Destatis reported. The pace of growth has slowed for the fourth consecutive month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.1 percent, in contrast to July's 0.4 percent fall.

The benchmark DAX was up 37 points, or 0.3 percent, at 13,065 after declining 1.2 percent the previous day.

Banks rallied, with Commerzbank climbing 3.6 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 2.5 percent.

Uniper jumped 2.7 percent on news that the government could end up taking a majority stake in the ailing gas importer.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen