13.02.2024 10:02:52

DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of Economic Sentiment Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Tuesday ahead of German and eurozone ZEW economic sentiment data, and key U.S. consumer price inflation data that could provide additional clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The benchmark DAX was down 99 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,937 after climbing 0.7 percent on Monday.

In corporate news, travel operator TUI Group rose 1.3 percent after it reported a narrower loss for the first quarter, amidst an increase in revenue on higher demand at improved prices and rates. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera gained 1.4 percent. The hydrogen company said its first-quarter sales rose by more than a third due to rising demand for its electrolyser technology.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen