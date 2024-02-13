DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of Economic Sentiment Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Tuesday ahead of German and eurozone ZEW economic sentiment data, and key U.S. consumer price inflation data that could provide additional clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The benchmark DAX was down 99 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,937 after climbing 0.7 percent on Monday.

In corporate news, travel operator TUI Group rose 1.3 percent after it reported a narrower loss for the first quarter, amidst an increase in revenue on higher demand at improved prices and rates. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera gained 1.4 percent. The hydrogen company said its first-quarter sales rose by more than a third due to rising demand for its electrolyser technology.