Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 10:54:03

DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of Fed Move

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors monitored increased geopolitical tensions with Russia and braced for another hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilization of his country's military, bringing geopolitical tensions to the forefront.

Analysts broadly expect a 75-bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the day, but some think the U.S. central bank may go beyond this to 100 basis points.

The benchmark DAX slipped 18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,653 after losing 1 percent the previous day.

Energy major Uniper SE plummeted 21 percent. Germany confirmed the nationalization of the company by acquiring its shares held by Fortum Oyj, a Finnish energy company, for 1.70 euros per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen