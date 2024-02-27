27.02.2024 09:58:21

DAX Edges Up As Consumer Confidence Improves

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Tuesday after survey results from market research group GfK showed consumer confidence in Germany is set to improve slightly in March.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -29.0 in March from -29.6 in February. The score matched economists' expectations.

The benchmark DAX was up37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,460 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

In corporate news, reinsurance provider Munich Re rose 0.6 percent after saying it anticipates positive conditions continuing through the April and July renewals.

Schaeffler AG gained 1 percent after announcing plans to build a new facility for e-mobility solutions in the U.S.

PUMA added 1.6 percent. The sportswear firm expects a soft first half of 2024, but nevertheless stuck to the annual targets it gave in January.

