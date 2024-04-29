29.04.2024 10:50:33

DAX Edges Up Slightly Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Monday as preliminary data showed inflation rose in four important German states in April.

National inflation data due out later in the day may influence trading sentiment, heading into the release of the euro zone inflation data on Tuesday.

The benchmark DAX was up 32 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,193 after climbing 1.4 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Deutsche Bank shares slumped 5.2 percent.

The lender has provided updates on the ongoing litigation concerning its acquisition of Postbank, revealing that a legal provision will affect its second-quarter and full-year profitability as well as capital ratios.

The total estimated amount of all claims, inclusive of accumulated interest, stands at about 1.3 billion euros.

