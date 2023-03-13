|
13.03.2023 09:50:29
DAX Extends Declines As Banks Drag
(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday, as banks extended declines amid concerns around the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse.
The benchmark DAX was down 58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,369 after losing 1.3 percent on Friday.
Commerzbank fell 2.6 percent and Deutsche Bank dropped 1 percent amid increased concerns over the health of the U.S. banking sector and fears of contagion.
SAP declined 1.1 percent. The software group has agreed to sell all of its 423 million shares of Qualtrics International Inc. as part of the acquisition of Qualtrics by funds affiliated with Silver Lake as well as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
The dollar slipped lower in early European trade after bond yields have fallen in response to the SVB news.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Daten zur US-Inflation: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Auch an der Wall Street ging es nach oben. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.