Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 11:09:17

DAX Extends Gains After UK Policy Reversal

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session as a dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy boosted sentiment.

In addition, there were reports that the Bank of England was likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds in order to provide respite for battered gilt markets.

In economic releases, Germany's ZEW institute will publish its closely followed economic sentiment index for October later in the day.

The benchmark DAX jumped 176 points, or 1.4 percent, to 12,825 after rallying 1.7 percent in the previous session.

Tech stocks rose, with Infineon Technologies climbing 3.3 percent.

Pfeiffer Vacuum, a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, soared more than 12 percent after its preliminary group sales for the first nine months of 2022 increased 16.2 percent.

BMW rose 1.4 percent, Mercedes-Benz Group gained 2.8 percent and Volkswagen added 2.6 percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations increased for the second straight month in September.

New passenger car registrations grew 9.6 percent on a yearly basis, following August's 4.4 percent increase, according to data published by the European Manufacturer's Association. This was the second consecutive increase in sales.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Mittwoch Verluste beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert hingegen kaum verändert. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet. Die Erholungsrally an der Wall Street setzte sich im Dienstagshandel schwungvoll fort.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen