|
23.12.2025 12:12:27
DAX Firm Amidst Mixed Trends In Europe
(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is currently trading firm even as a mixed mood prevails in broader Europe. Anxiety ahead of key data releases from the U.S. lingered.
The index is currently trading 0.20 percent higher at 24,344.12, versus the previous close of 24,296.15. The day's trading ranged between a high of 24,354.12 and a low of 24,281.80.
In the 40-scrip index, only 24 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.
Zalando topped with gains of more than 1.2 percent. Heidelberg Materials followed with gains of 0.7 percent.
Daimler Truck Holding as well as Volkswagen led losses with declines of more than 0.50 percent.
The U.S. dollar weakened further on Tuesday, dragging down the six-currency Dollar Index 0.40 percent lower to 97.90. The EUR/USD pair rallied 0.32 percent to 1.1795 after ranging between 1.1799 and 1.1756. The EUR/GBP pair is trading close to the flatline at 0.8737. The EUR/JPY pair has decreased 0.40 percent to 184.01.
In tandem with the global decline in bond yields, ten-year German bond yields eased 1.34 percent overnight to 2.8680 percent. The yield which was at 2.9070 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.9066 percent and 2.8628 percent in the day's trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhe vor Weihnachten: Dow stabil -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag geht es angesichts der anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertage am heimischen Aktienmarkt eher ruhig zu, während der deutsche leitindex zulegt. Der Dow bewegt sich am Dienstag wenig. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.