|
04.04.2024 10:46:19
DAX Gains Ahead Of ECB Minutes Release
(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday ahead of the release of the region's February producer price data and minutes from the European Central Bank's latest policy meeting.
Sentiment was underpinned after a survey showed business activity in Germany's services sector stabilized in March, ending a five-month sequence of contractions in activity.
The benchmark DAX was up 49 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,417 after gaining half a percent the previous day.
Fuchs SE, a supplier of lubrication solutions, was marginally higher after it announced a strategic business partnership with auto major Mercedes Benz for fostering innovation, technology, and sustainability in the automotive After-Sales. Shares of the latter jumped 2.2 percent.
Medical software firm Compugroup soared 7 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to overweight.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.