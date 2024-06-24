24.06.2024 10:52:09

DAX Gains As Automakers Surge

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Monday as Beijing and Brussels took the "first step" towards resolving a months-long trade dispute over Chinese electric cars with new talks.

Investors shrugged off survey results from the ifo Institute showing that Germany's business sentiment softened in June.

The business confidence index fell to 88.6 in June from 89.3 in May. Analysts has forecast a score of 89.7.

Assessment of current situation remained unchanged, while expectations among companies deteriorated in June.

The benchmark DAX was up 104 points, or 0.6 percent, at 18,267 after declining half a percent on Friday.

Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen rallied 2-3 percent after China and the European Union have agreed to start talks on the bloc's plans to impose tariffs on electric vehicles imported from the Asian nation.

Online retailer Zalando plunged 6.4 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight".

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen