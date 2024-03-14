DAX Gains On Hopes Of Spring Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Thursday amid bets that the European Central Bank will likely lower borrowing costs in the spring.

"It's perhaps more probable in June — we are very pragmatic and will see depending on the data," Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on France Info radio. Spring in Europe is from April to June 21.

The benchmark DAX was up 37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,998 after ending flat with a negative bias on Wednesday.

In corporate news, K&S jumped 5 percent after the salt and potash miner beat expectations on annual results and offered better-than-expected guidance.

Container shipper Hapag-Lloyd dropped nearly 2 percent after warning of a fall in earnings this year.

Electricity producer RWE rose about 1 percent after leaving its guidance unchanged. Specialty chemicals maker Lanxess slumped 11 percent after reporting a wider Q4 loss.