17.02.2022 10:24:36

DAX Gives Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Thursday despite strong earnings from Commerzbank.

Caution set in after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have accused Ukrainian forces of using mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents.

The benchmark DAX was down 5 points at 15,365, giving up early gains.

Automakers BMW and Daimler rose over 1 percent each after industry data showed Germany's car sales advanced 8.5 percent in January.

Commerzbank surged 5 percent after the lender posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

Sartorius, a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, gained 1 percent after confirming its FY22 outlook.

Drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer fell nearly 2 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings per share declined 9.4 percent.

