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01.10.2026 11:50:29
DAX Hits 9-Week Low As Oil Prices, Bond Yields Surge
(RTTNews) - Germany's equity benchmark DAX fell to a near 9-week low on Thursday as stocks tumbled on inflation and interest rate concerns amid elevated oil prices and bond yields due to persisting geopolitical tensions.
Brent crude front-month futures climbed to $100.79 a barrel, gaining nearly 3%. The yield on Germany's 10-year bond rose to 3.650% before dropping to around 3.615%, still marginally up from previous close.
The DAX, which slid to 24,831.68 earlier, was down 164.74 points or 0.65% at 25,034.45 a little while ago.
Bayer dropped by about 2.8%, Deutsche Bank shed 2.3% and Fresenius drifted lower by 2%. Zalando, Munich RE, Vonovia, SAP, Merck and E.ON lost 1.4%-1.9%.
Adidas, Allianz, BASF, Hannover RE, Beiersdorf, RWE, Rheinmetall, Deutsche Post, Siemens Healthineers, Commerzbank, GEA Group, Henkel and Mercedes-Benz declined 0.6%-1.3%.
Heidelberg Materials moved up 1.7%. Continental, Hochtief and Infineon Technologies gained 0.7%-1%.
In economic news, the S&P Global Germany Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly higher to 53.9 in September 2026 from a preliminary of 53.8, pointing to a slowdown from 54.3 in August which was the highest since May 2022.
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