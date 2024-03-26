|
26.03.2024 09:53:03
DAX Holds Steady As Consumer Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday after a survey showed German consumer confidence is set to improve in April.
The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to -27.4 in April from revised -28.8 in March, according to a survey conducted by the market research group GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM).
The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 18,262 after edging up 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Wacker Neuson SE, a construction equipment and machinery maker, fell nearly 2 percent after saying it is facing high levels of uncertainty due to volatile political and economic developments.
For the full year, the company expects growth to be either flat or a tad lower in all its regions and segments.
Wind turbines maker Nordex SE gained 1 percent after it won an order to supply and install 57 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in South Africa to an unnamed customer.
Valneva SE added 1.5 percent. The specialty vaccine company said it has started a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of VLA1601, the company's second-generation adjuvanted inactivated vaccine candidate against the Zika virus (ZIKV).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX etwas schwächer erwartet -- Neues DAX-Allzeithoch zum Start möglich -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird an Gründonnerstag etwas tiefer erwartet, der deutsche Leitindex dürfte zum Start leicht steigen. Die Märkte in Fernost können sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv.