DAX Holds Steady As Industrial Output Unexpectedly Rises

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues about the strength of the world's largest economy.

Closer home, German industrial output rose sequentially in June despite supply-china problems and higher energy prices, data showed.

Output in Europe's manufacturing powerhouse rose 0.4 percent in June from the previous month in calendar-adjusted terms, Destatis said.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 13,662 after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Logistics company Deutsche Post jumped nearly 6 percent after second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Insurer Allianz gave up 2.3 percent after reporting a 23 percent fall in Q2 net profit.

Automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plunged 5.8 percent despite the company posting higher profit and sales for the first half of the year.