|
28.03.2024 09:44:15
DAX Little Changed As Retail Sales Decline
(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday after retail sales posted an unexpected decline in February,
Data from Destatis revealed that Germany's retail sales decreased 1.9 percent from January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 2.7 percent in real terms, worse than economists' forecast of 0.8 percent drop.
The benchmark DAX was down 3 points at 18,473 after rising half a percent in the previous session.
Stratec shares fell about 1 percent. The maker of analyzer and automation systems for In-Vitro-Diagnostic registered a decline in net profit for the full year, due to a fall in sales and increased expenses.
Wind turbine maker Nordex Group declined 1.4 percent despite securing a 264 MW order from Lithuania.
Kontron, a IoT technology company, tumbled 3.5 percent after announcing its full-year results for the fiscal year 2023.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.