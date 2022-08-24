Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 10:52:58

DAX Little Changed On Hawkish Fed Comments

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued in cautious trade on Wednesday, as investors fretted over a worsening energy crisis and hawkish comments from Fed officials on the pace of future rate rises.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday inflation is much more embedded at a much higher level and the central bank has to be more aggressive to bring it under control.

It is believed that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Friday morning speech at Jackson Hole could cement the market tone until the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting next month.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 13,193 after losing 0.3 percent in the previous session.

CTS Eventim AG, a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, rose about 1 percent after it posted a surge in normalized-EBITDA for the first-half, driven by a rise in sales.

