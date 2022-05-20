DAX Rallies On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Friday amid growth optimism after China cut a key lending benchmark to support a slowing economy.

Preliminary figures from the statistical office Destatis showed earlier in the day that Germany's producer price inflation accelerated further in April to set a fresh record high.

The producer price index climbed 33.5 percent year-on-year following a 30.9 percent increase in March as energy prices continued to soar amid the war in Ukraine. Economists had forecast a 31.5 percent rise.

Producer prices rose 2.8 percent from the previous month while economists had forecast a 1.4 percent increase.

The benchmark DAX jumped 212 points, or 1.5 percent, to 14,094 after losing 0.9 percent on Thursday.

Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss fell over 1 percent on news that its chief operating officer will leave the company at the end of the month.

Südzucker was marginally higher after its subsidiary BENEO agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Dutch company Meatless B.V.