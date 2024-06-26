26.06.2024 10:51:47

DAX Rebounds After US Tech Rally

(RTTNews) - German stocks rebounded on Wednesday, with sentiment underpinned by a rally in tech stocks on Wall Street overnight.

Investors shrugged off the results of a closely watched survey that showed German consumer confidence is set to deteriorate in July as the economy struggles to gain momentum.

After rising for four straight months, the consumer climate index dropped unexpectedly to -21.8 in July from -21.0 in June, the survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed. The score was forecast to climb to -19.4.

The benchmark DAX was up 145 points, or 0.8 percent, at 18,322 after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Volkswagen fell 1.4 percent after the automaker announced $5 billion investment in Rivian, the American EV maker, in a joint venture.

Encavis AG, a solar and wind park operator, rose half a percent after it secured a revolving credit facility for 300 million euros.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag etwas leichter, der DAX hingegen stabil. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen