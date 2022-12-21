DAX Rebounds As Consumer Sentiment Improves

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday after a survey showed the country's consumer sentiment is set to improve in January for the third straight month amid government measures to curb rising energy costs.

Survey results from the market research group GfK showed that the forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -37.8 in January from -40.1 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 38.0.

The benchmark DAX was up 61 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,945 after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.

Uniper surged 6 percent after the European Commission conditionally approved the nationalization of the troubled gas giant.

Aurubis shares tumbled 5 percent. The copper smelter scrapped its existing dividend policy and announced 530 million euro of growth-oriented investments.