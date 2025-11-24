DAX Remains Positive Despite Coming Off Early Highs; Bayer Soars Nearly 10%

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early highs, Germany's benchmark DAX is up firmly in positive territory on Monday, amid renewed hopes of a Fed interest rate in December, and signs of progress in Ukraine peace talks.

Investors are shrugging off survey results showing an unexpected fall in German business confidence in November.

The benchmark DAX, which spurted to 23,401.65, was up 119.82 points or 0.52% at 23,216.31 a little while ago.

The Ifo Business Climate Index for Germany dipped to 88.1 in November 2025 from 88.4 in October, missing market expectations of 88.5. Firms were more pessimistic about the outlook, with the expectations component falling to 90.6 from 91.6, while assessments of current conditions improved slightly to 85.6 from 85.3.

Bayer is soaring nearly 10%, buoyed by positive clinical results for its stroke-treatment anticoagulant Asundexian.

Siemens Energy is gaining 4.7%. Infineon Technologies, Heidelberg Materials, BMW, Deutsche Post, Daimler Truck Holding, Qiagen and Fresenius Medical Care are up 1.4 to 2%.

Brenntag, Beiersdorf, SAP, Siemens, BASF, Porsche Automobil Holding, Merck, Scout24 and Vonovia are also notably higher.

Meanwhile, Rheinmetall is declining by about 3.4%. Deutsche Boerse is down 1.4%, while Henkel, Munich RE, Allianz, MTU Aero Engines and Hannover Rueck closed modestly lower.