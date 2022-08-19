Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 10:48:32

DAX Retreats On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Friday as an energy-supply crunch continued to batter the region, raising worries about a possible recession.

Inflation worries remained in focus after data showed Germany's producer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly to a new record high in July, primarily driven by higher energy costs.

Producer prices grew 37.2 percent year-over-year in July, well above the 32.7 percent surge in June, Destatits reported.

Economists had forecast inflation to ease slightly to 32.0 percent. This was the highest annual increase since the survey began in 1949.

The upward trend in July was largely caused by a 105.0 percent jump in energy prices amid soaring natural gas and electricity costs.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased at a faster rate of 5.3 percent in July, after a 0.6 percent gain in the previous month. Prices were expected to increase at a steady pace of 0.6 percent.

The benchmark DAX dropped 104 points, or 0.8 percent, to 13,593 after rising half a percent the previous day.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen