DAX Rises 2.3% As Oil Prices Fall Sharply

(RTTNews) - Despite the ongoing tensions in the Gulf, German stocks are up firmly on Tuesday as bond yields dropped, and oil prices tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump said the war in the Middle East could come to a quick end.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a stern warning, saying they would not allow "one liter of oil" to be shipped from the Middle East if military strikes by the U.S. and Israel continue.

Markets across the globe fell on Monday as inflation concerns rose following a steep rise in oil prices. Today, brent crude futures tumbled to $89.00, losing about 10%. Oil futures had soared to $119.50 a barrel on Monday.

The benchmark DAX was up 533.73 points or 2.28% at 23,928.11 a little while ago. The index climbed to a high of 24,044.10 earlier in the session.

Infineon Technologies is climbing up 6.75%. Siemens Energy is gaining 6.1% and Continental is up nearly 6%.

Commerzbank, Siemens and Deutsche Bank are up 5%, 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Bayer is rising 4.1%, Volkswagen is up 3.75% after saying it targets a margin of 8-10% in 2030, and Porsche Automobil Holding is up 3.6%.

Merck is up 3.7%. Heidelberg Materials, MTU Aero Engines, Daimler Truck Holding, BMW, E.ON and Deutsche Post are up 3%-3.5%.

Allianz, Mercedes-Benz, BASF, Brenntag, RWE, Fresenius, Vonovia, Zalando, Munich RE, Hannover Rueck, Adidas, Qiagen, Henkel and Rheinmetall are also up with strong gains.

Fashion group Hugo Boss is up more than 5% after reporting a 2025 annual operating profit that surpassed expectations.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group is up 5.3% on receiving orders from Wpd totalling nearly 280 MW.

Fresenius Medical Care, SAP and Deutsche Boerse are down in negative territory.

On the economic front, data from the federal statistical office Destatis showed Germany's trade surplus widened to €21.2 billion in January 2026 from €15.9 billion in the same month a year earlier, surpassing market expectations of €15.2 billion and marking the largest surplus since August 2024.

Exports fell 2.3% month-on-month to €130.5 billion, while imports dropped more sharply, falling 5.9% month-on-month to a seventeen-month low of €109.2 billion.