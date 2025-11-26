26.11.2025 12:07:22

DAX Rises Again, Up 0.4% At Noon; Commerzbank Gains 3%

(RTTNews) - Germany's benchmark stock index DAX was up in positive territory at noon on Wednesday, moving higher for a third straight session, amid optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rate in December. Positive progress in Ukraine peace talks contributed as well to market's move up north.

Investors were also weighing the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Germany needs structural reforms in addition to fiscal stimuls in order to see sustainable economic growth.

The DAX was up 91.98 points or 0.39% at 23,552.06 at noon.

Commerzbank, the top gainer in the DAX index, was up nearly 3%. Siemens Energy gained 1.8% and Zalando moved up 1.75%.

Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post and Rheinmetall were up 1.3 to 1.6%, while GEA Group, Scout24, Symrise and Bayer were gaining 0.6 to 1%.

Fresenius Medical Care, BASF, Porsche Automobil Holding, Continental, Volkswagen, Fresenius, Brenntag and Mercedes-Benz were down 0.6 to 1%.

Aroundtown, one of Germany's largest listed landlords, was down nearly 6% after announcing its nine-month 2025 results and confirming FY25 guidance.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX startet tiefer - DAX zum Auftakt wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung. In Fernost dominieren die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

