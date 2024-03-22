|
22.03.2024 12:19:46
DAX Rises As Rate Cut Hopes Strengthen
(RTTNews) - Germany's DAX benchmark gained further amidst dovish comments by an ECB official. Sentiment was also boosted by the Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany surging to 87.8 in March, versus 85.7 in February and surpassing market expectations of 86.00. The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 18,204.68, having gained 0.22 percent from the previous close of 18,164.66. The day's trading ranged between a high of 18,146.03 and a low of 18,207.25.
In the 40-scrip index, only less than half of the scrips have declined from the levels on Thursday.
Siemens Energy rallied 3.1 percent. Sartorius, Deutsche Post, Vonovia and Zalando, all rallied more than 2 percent.
Infineon Technologies declined 1.4 percent followed by BMW that slipped more than a percent. Continental, Munchener Ruck, Siemens, SAP and adidas have also lost more than half a percent.
Amidst the Dollar's rebound, that lifted the Dollar Index up 0.94 percent to 104.39, the EUR/USD pair slipped 0.41 percent. The euro is currently trading at $1.0816 after ranging between $1.0869 and $1.0808.
In tandem with global easing in bond yields, German bond yields decreased 1.34 percent. The same is at 2.3650 percent versus 2.397 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 1.885 percent and 2.5115 percent in the day's trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.