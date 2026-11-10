DAX Rises Further On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rallied further on Tuesday amidst a global rebound in technology shares and a continued decline in crude oil prices. Gains were however limited by anxiety ahead of release of CPI readings from the U.S.

The DAX benchmark has rallied 1.14 percent overnight to trade at 26,567.45, versus 26,267.19 at the previous close. The day's trading ranged between a low of 26,460.64 and a high of 26,633.78.

In the 40-scrip index, only 3 scrips are trading in the overnight negative territory. Henkel topped with gains of 3.9 percent. Rheinmetall also rallied 2.8 percent followed by Deutsche Bank that added 2.7 percent.

Siemens Energy led losses with a drop of 1.7 percent. Symrise followed with decline of more than 1 percent.

The dollar's mild rebound after Monday's decline has impacted currency market sentiment. The six-currency Dollar Index has rallied 0.08 percent overnight and is currently trading at 101.73, after ranging between 101.49 and 101.77. The index had closed at 101.65 on Monday. In tandem, the EUR/USD pair has slipped 0.08 percent to 1.1215 after ranging between 1.1252 and 1.1213. The EUR/GBP pair is trading 0.04 percent higher at 0.8353. Meanwhile, the EUR/JPY pair has rallied 0.16 percent and is currently trading at 177.44.

Ten-year German bond yields have decreased, aligning with the trend in much of Europe. Yields are currently at 3.2544 percent, slipping 0.40 percent overnight from 3.2674 at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.2642 percent and 3.2364 percent in the day's trading.