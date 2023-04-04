DAX Rises In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Tuesday after an ECB survey showed medium inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell from 4.9 percent in January to 4.6 percent in February.

The benchmark DAX was up 98 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,678 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Nordex Group gained 1.3 percent after signing a contract with E energija group to supply and install wind turbines for a 106 MW wind project in Lithuania.

Rheinmetall rose over 1 percent after its Materials and Trading division won three new orders for structural parts destined for e-mobility vehicles. The orders are each worth a figure in the double-digit million-euro range.

Bayer edged up slightly after a favorable court judgement over talc-related liabilities.

Tech shares such as Infineon Technologies were subdued as bond yields rose on fears of inflation emanating from OPEC+ slashing oil output by further 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd).