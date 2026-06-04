DAX Rises Nearly 0.5% As Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire

(RTTNews) - The German stock market's benchmark index moved higher Thursday morning as oil prices fell sharply following Israel and Lebanon agreeing to renew their ceasefire.

However, concerns about private credit markets, tariff threats and fears about inflation and interest rates limited market's upside.

The benchmark DAX was up 117.51 points or 0.47% at 24,929.14 about a quarter before noon.

SAP climbed 4.3%, while Scout24 and Fresenius Medical Care moved up 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Vonovia, Zalando, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Materials, Fresenius, Merck, MTU Aero Engines, Qiagen, Deutsche Boerse, Commerzbank, Bayer, Deutsche Telekom and Hannover Re gained 1%-2%.

Infineon Technologies fell nearly 5%. Siemens Energy shed about 2.5%. RWE, Rheinmetall and Siemens lost 1.7%, 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

Continental, Daimler Truck Holding, Porsche Automobil Holding and Deutsche Post posted marginal losses.

Data from S&P Global showed Germany's construction activity continued to contract sharply in May with firms recording a sustained fall in activity alongside soaring input costs. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index posted 42.4 in May, up from April's 13-month low of 42.1.

The S&P Global Eurozone Construction PMI rose to 43.7 in May 2026 from 41.7 in April, when the sector recorded its sharpest contraction since August 2024.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone retail sales declined more than expected in April, falling by 0.4%, reflecting decreases in non-food and auto fuel sales. Retail sales rose 0.8% in March and were expected to drop 0.3% in April.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1% from 2.1% in March.

Retail sales in the EU27 dropped 0.5% in April from the previous month but increased 0.9% from the last year.