06.07.2026 12:05:22

DAX Rises To New Record High; Strong Factory Orders Data Lifts Sentiment

(RTTNews) - German stocks moved higher on Monday, lifting the benchmark DAX to a new record high, as strong factory orders data, and expectations of strong earnings updates and easing inflation concerns aided sentiment.

The DAX, which rose to a new high of 25,902.91, was up 47.74 points or 0.18% at 25,845.22 around noon.

Scout24, up 2.75%, was the top gainer in the benchmark index. SAP and Deutsche Boerse moved up nearly 2% over their previous closing levels.

Rheinmetall, Adidas, Fresenius, Zalando, Hannover RE, Beiersdorf and Munich RE gained 1%-1.8%. Vonovia, Siemens Healthineers, Daimler Truck Holding, Symrise, Deutsche Telekom, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Fresenius Medical Care, Commerzbank and BMW also moved higher.

Among the losers, Infineon Technologies shed nearly 2%. Hochtief drifted down 1.7% and Continental dropped 1.4%, while Siemens Energy, Siemens, RWE and Merck lost 0.4%-1%.

Germany's factory orders rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in May, expanding 1.9% on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 3.2% drop in April, data from Destatis showed. Orders were forecast to grow 1.1%.

Excluding large scale orders, new orders increased 1% from the previous month.

Germany's construction sector continued to contract in June albeit at a slower pace, purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global showed.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index posted 44.8 in June, up from 42.4 in the previous month. This was the highest score since March.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.07.26 KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse machen sich bemerkbar: ATX gibt nach -- DAX schleicht auf neue Rekordmarken -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart kaum verändert. Beim DAX sind überschaubare Gewinne und neue Rekorde zu sehen. In Asien bewegen sich die Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen