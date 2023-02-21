Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 09:56:32

DAX Slides As Investors Eye Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - German stocks slipped into the red on Tuesday as rising geopolitical tensions dampened the mood and investors looked to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due on Wednesday, for directional cues.

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, due later this week also remained on investors' radar.

The German 10-year Bund yield edged up slightly as a survey showed German business activity returned to growth for the first time in eight months in February.

The economic outlook has brightened slightly after an unexpectedly resilient fourth quarter, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

The benchmark DAX was down 37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,441 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Chinas Börsen etwas leichter
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruht derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen