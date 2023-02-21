DAX Slides As Investors Eye Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - German stocks slipped into the red on Tuesday as rising geopolitical tensions dampened the mood and investors looked to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due on Wednesday, for directional cues.

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, due later this week also remained on investors' radar.

The German 10-year Bund yield edged up slightly as a survey showed German business activity returned to growth for the first time in eight months in February.

The economic outlook has brightened slightly after an unexpectedly resilient fourth quarter, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

The benchmark DAX was down 37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,441 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.