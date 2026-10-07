07.10.2026 12:02:01

DAX Slides As Oil Prices, Bond Yields Jump Higher

(RTTNews) - Despite data showing an expansion in Germany industrial production, German stocks slipped into negative territory Wednesday morning as oil prices and bond yields climbed higher.

Oil prices climbed higher following more attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf region. Brent crude front-month futures, which rose to $102.06 a barrel, were up by a little over 1% at $101.58 a little while ago.

German and French bond yields jumped amid France's deepening fiscal crisis. The yield on German Government's 10-year bond rose to 3.525% this morning.

The benchmark DAX was down 335.59 points or 1.32% at 25,113.60 a few minutes before noon.

Infineon Technologies dropped more than 5%. Deutsche Bank drifted down 2.7% and Mercedes-Benz shed about 2.3%. Siemens, MTU Aero Engines, BMW, Siemens Energy, Vonovia and Hochtief lost 1.6%-2%.

Commerzbank, Rheinmetall, Heidelberg Materials, SAP, Deutsche Post, E.ON, Allianz, RWE and Symrise declined 0.6%-1.4%.

Volkswagen rallied nearly 2%. Zalando moved up 1.8%, while Scout24, Beiersdorf and Henkel gained 1.4%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Deutsche Telekom, Brenntag, Continental, BASF, Fresenius, Merck, Adidas and Fresenius Medical Care advanced 0.4%-1%.

Data published by Destatis showed Germany's industrial production recovered at a stronger-than-expected pace in August, expanding 2% on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 1.2% decrease in July. Production was expected to grow 0.5%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 2.3%, reversing July's 1.8% fall.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt gerät derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen dürften nachgeben. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen