DAX Slides On Policy Tightening Fears

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell notably on Tuesday amid persistent worries about inflation and interest rates.

Australia's central bank delivered a hawkish surprise with a 50-bps hike in the cash rate and flagged more tightening to normalize monetary conditions over the months ahead.

Investors now await the Thursday's ECB meeting and U.S. inflation data due on Friday for clues on the policy outlook.

Underlining investor concerns about slowing economic growth, data showed earlier in the day that German factory orders fell for a third month in a row in April, driven by weakened demand and heightened uncertainty due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Orders fell by 2.7 percent month-on-month in seasonally adjusted terms, after an upwardly revised decline of 4.2 percent in March.

The benchmark DAX dropped 101 points, or 0.7 percent, to 14,553 after rallying 1.3 percent in the previous session.

Tech stocks paced the declines, with Infineon Technologies declining 1.3 percent.

Banks traded mixed, with Deutsche Bank losing 0.6 percent while Commerzbank rose 0.7 percent.