|
08.09.2023 10:46:17
DAX Slips After Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Friday after data showed inflation slowed marginally in August as estimated but the rate remained elevated due to the increases in energy and food prices.
Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.1 percent in August from 6.2 percent in July, according to final data from Destatis.
The statistical office confirmed the provisional estimate published on August 30. "The increases in energy and food prices exceed overall inflation and keep the inflation rate high," Federal Statistical Office President Ruth Brand said.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent, the same rate as registered in June and July and also matched the flash estimate.
EU harmonized inflation slowed to 6.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 6.5 percent in July.
The German DAX was down 47 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,671 after declining 0.1 percent on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.