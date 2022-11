DAX Slips As Automakers Drag On China Demand Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday, though the downside remained capped after U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that the blast in Poland may have been caused by a missile fired from Russian territory.

The benchmark DAX slipped 36 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14,342 after gaining half a percent in the previous session.

Siemens Energy jumped 4.7 percent. The company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year and said it expects net loss to reduce in fiscal 2023.

Mercedes Benz Group tumbled 4 percent after slashing prices on two electric car models in China.

Rival BMW lost 2.6 percent and Volkswagen gave up 2.4 percent.