|
06.09.2023 12:49:37
DAX Slips As Factory Orders Tumble
(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse moved lower amidst weak economic data that added to the concerns about growth in the region. Data released earlier in the day showed Germany's Factory Orders plunging 11.7 percent in July, versus an upwardly revised 7.6 percent increase in the previous month. Markets had anticipated a decline of 4 percent only.
The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,718.15, having lost 54 points or 0.34 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15,675.55 and 15,747.55.
In the 40-scrip index, only 15 are currently trading in the overnight positive territory.
Vonovia and Siemens Energy have both rallied more than 1 percent.
Merck, Deutsche Bank, Commerz Bank, Zalando, Sartorius, Fresenius, Qiagen and Munchener Ruck have all declined more than 1 percent.
Amidst the Dollar's weakness, resulting in the Dollar Index shedding 0.10 percent, the EUR/USD pair increased 0.16 percent to 1.0737. The pair ranged between 1.0713 and 1.0747.
In tandem with the easing in bond yields across regions, the ten-year German bond yield decreased 0.06 percent to 2.6065%, versus 2.608% at the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.