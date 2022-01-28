DAX Slips As Fed Worries Continue To Weigh

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday amid concerns about central bank policy around the world.

On the economic front, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed that German import prices unexpectedly slowed at the end of last year, but the pace of increase remained strong,

The import price index rose 24.0 percent year-on-year following a 24.7 percent increase in November. Economists had expected 26.4 percent inflation.

The export price index rose 10.9 percent year-on-year in December, marking the biggest increase since the same month in 1974, when prices climbed 15.2 percent.

Ahead of preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's Economy Ministry said that the economic growth will reach pre-crisis levels in Q2 2022.

The benchmark DAX dropped 193 points, or 1.3 percent, to 15,331 after closing 0.4 percent higher in the previous session.

Henkel slumped 7.5 percent as it announced plans to merge its business units Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care into one business unit: Henkel Consumer Brands.

Automakers succumbed to selling pressure, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen falling 1-2 percent.