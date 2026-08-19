19.08.2026 11:52:50

DAX Slips In Cautious Trade; German Inflation Edges Higher

(RTTNews) - German stocks turned in a mixed performance Wednesday morning with investors mostly treading cautiously due to persisting concerns about Middle East tensions and energy disruptions. Bond yields retreated a bit, limiting market's downside.

Investors also awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting for clues about the central bank's future interest rate stance.

The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 26,199.95 earlier in the session, was down 72.19 points or 0.28% at 26,079.50 about a quarter before noon.

Zalando and Scout24 drifted down 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Infineon Technologies, Munich RE, Qiagen and Rheinmetall lost 1%-1.1%.

Hannover RE, Commerzbank, Continental, Bayer, Hochtief, SAP, Vonovia and Symrise shed 0.3%-0.9%.

Volkswagen, Daimler Truck Holding, Heidelberg Materials, Fresenius, BASF, Merck, Brenntag and Siemens gained 0.5%-1.1%.

In economic news, final data from Destatis showed Eurozone inflation rose slightly in July, edging up to 2.9% from 2.8% a month earlier. The rate came in line with the estimate published on July 31.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 2.5% from 2.4% in the previous month. The core rate also matched the preliminary estimate.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.2% in July, as initially estimated.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:40 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
03:05 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. US-Anleger zeigten sich verhalten in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen