|
08.02.2024 09:53:48
DAX Struggles For Direction As Rate Cut Hopes Fade
(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday as U.S. rate uncertainty persisted and Israel vowed to press ahead with military offensive in Gaza until achieving "absolute victory."
The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 16,907 after falling around 0.7 percent the previous day.
The euro rose against a basket of major rivals, extending gains for a third straight session against the dollar after several ECB officials warned central banks need to move carefully on cutting interest rates this year.
ECB member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with the Financial Times that recent data and market bets on quick rate cuts mean the central bank needs to be patient before easing policies.
In corporate news, Siemens declined 1.6 percent after two of its largest investors called for the German engineering group to simplify its operations. Meanwhile, the company's Q1 net profit beat expectations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet uneins -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelt. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.